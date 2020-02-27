SMFH! 11-Year-Old Air Lifted To Hospital After Alleged Altercation With Teacher Over A Juice Box

A lawsuit, a firing and more repercussions should be coming for a Texas teacher who sent a preteen to the hospital. The mother of fifth-grader Kamauri Williamson received a phone call from the school nurse saying that her 11-year-old son had been injured in an altercation.

Kiana Randolph told ABC 13 Houston that she was shocked to hear that her son was injured at Post Elementary School in an incident. She was even more shocked however to learn that the incident involved a TEACHER who got into some kind of juice box dispute with her child.

When she got to school, she found her son’s forehead had an open wound above his eyebrow and the injury was so bad that Kamauri was airlifted to the Texas Medical Center for treatment.

“They’re supposed to be in a safe place while you’re at work, and to get this type of reaction of a head being busted open, especially over a juice box,” said Randolph, to ABC 13. “Nobody deserves this, especially my son. I would never had thought that would have happened to my kid.”

Randolph has since hired an attorney whose hoping the teacher is prosecuted.

“I have a lot of trust in the justice system, so I hope this guy is going to be prosecuted for doing something he shouldn’t have,” said Adam Ramji, the family’s attorney. “More so, other teachers need to be aware that if you’re around children, there are certain ways to manage it and definitely certain ways not to manage it.”

The incident was captured on school surveillance and it shows the teacher banging the boy’s head on a desk after accusing him of stealing the juice box.

“You see the teacher grab the hoodie and you see him, at one point, my son’s feet lift up off the ground,” Randolph told ABC13. “He’s basically being choked.”

The teacher is currently out on administrative leave.

