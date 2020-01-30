No Weapon Formed: Texas High Schooler Banned From Graduation Over Locs Gets $20,000 For College

Texas High School Student Banned For Wearing Locs Gets $20,000 For College

Last week we reported that 18-year-old DeAndre Arnold was being suspended from class and banned from his graduation at Barbers Hill High School and prom if he refused to cut his locs.

According to ABCNews the high school senior appeared on The Ellen Show to talk about his experience and got the surprise of a lifetime courtesy of Alicia Keys. DeAndre told Ellen that he wants to go to college to become a veterinarian while noting that his father is from Trinidad and locs are a part of his family heritage and culture.

“I really wish the school would kind of be open to other cultures and just, at least let us try to tell you some things,” he said. “Don’t just shut us out.”

Take a look at the video from DeAndre’s appearance below.

Good on Ellen and Alicia but f**k Barbers Hill High School.