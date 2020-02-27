We Love To See It: Former Receptionist Becomes FedEx’s First Black Female CEO

“For whatever reason, I started to have issues with being the only African American. I got the whole head trash, ‘Am I worthy? Did I deserve the seat I’m seating in?’” She asked. About a month later, Addicott scheduled a meeting between Hood and some African American female executives, including one who owns her own marketing company. I had nothing to do with marketing, but it was a way for her [Addicott] to connect me with someone at a high level, who looked like me.”

When she met her mentor, Hood had little work experience and no college degree. She would later earn an undergraduate degree from Walsh University and an Executive MBA from Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management while working at FedEx. Beside that, though, Hood had already shown promise and taken the initiative to cross-train and fill-in on other jobs.

Early on, it was evident that Hood had a “good strategic mind,” wasn’t “afraid to tackle hard things” and took “100% accountability for the outcome of the work,” Addicott said. “People come into your work life and sometimes you just see things in them. It is very clear that the person has the ability, the aptitude to do these things, but they hadn’t been graced with the opportunity. Ramona was one of those people.”

“I’ve had great people in my life who have put me into jobs, where other people would have said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding,’” Addicott said. “She doesn’t have this. She doesn’t have that. But they (supporters) still believed in me.”

Congrats to Ramona on making history at FedEx and in the business world as a whole.