Styles P Says He'd Rather Be Angry Than Go Crazy Over Daughter's Death
“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Styles P And Adjua Are Coping Very Differently With The Loss Of Their Daughter [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
A brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp” airs on WeTV tonight and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. In the clip we have a chance to see Dr. Ish working with Styles P and Adjua around their marital issues, many which stem from the death of their daughter and the very different ways they’ve been coping.
Here’s more about tonight’s episode:
Boot camp couples reveal shocking & painful truths. Styles P reaches a breaking point with wife Adjua. Michel’le comes clean, forcing Stew to question their entire relationship.
MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM ” – Airs Thursday, February 27th at 10/9C
