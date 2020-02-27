Fan Love: Kid Cudi Rents Out Los Angeles Movie Theater For ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Screening With Fans

Kid Cudi Rents Out Theater For 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Screening With Fans
Kid Cudi connects with his fans like nobody else in the industry, so this week, came through for them he once again with a generous gesture for some of his most dedicated supporters.
Cudi, along with comedian and actor Ben Schwartz, announced on social media that the musician had rented out the Pacific Glendale 18 theater in Glendale, California for a showing of the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie. To get the free tickets, fans just had to show up at the given address with a piece of official Sonic merch, or some Kid Cudi merch.
Footage from the theater shared by Kid Cudi shows the pure excitement that filled the theater when he made his entrance following the screening.
If you’re upset that you didn’t get to experience this with an artist like Cudi, don’t fret, the rapper/singer already announced that he has plans to do something like this again when Bill & Ted Face the Music is released in August.
Though initial expectations for the film were iffy, Sonic the Hedgehog has fared very well at the box office, grossing more than $216 million worldwide.
Good on Cudi for not only letting some fans see the movie for free, but also showing up to get in some quality time.
