Fan Love: Kid Cudi Rents Out Los Angeles Movie Theater For ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Screening With Fans

Kid Cudi connects with his fans like nobody else in the industry, so this week, came through for them he once again with a generous gesture for some of his most dedicated supporters.

Cudi, along with comedian and actor Ben Schwartz, announced on social media that the musician had rented out the Pacific Glendale 18 theater in Glendale, California for a showing of the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie. To get the free tickets, fans just had to show up at the given address with a piece of official Sonic merch, or some Kid Cudi merch.

Footage from the theater shared by Kid Cudi shows the pure excitement that filled the theater when he made his entrance following the screening.

Kid Cudi rented out a theatre in Glendale, invited his fans to come watch #SonicMovie with us for free, did a Q and A after the screening then signed autographs. This man is beyond inspiring and his fans are genuinely kind and amazing. Was such a fun night. Thank you @KidCudi. https://t.co/KzwfIJYdny — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 27, 2020