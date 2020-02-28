Are You Feelin’ Lil Kim’s Luxurious Leather Mami Look?

Lil Kim stepped out in Los Angeles Thursday night rocking an all leather look for dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s. Kim rocked a peach leather blouse and gray pants also in the luxury fabric. The rapper complemented her polished look with a pair of Louboutin booties. You like?

Looks like Kim wasn’t really a fan of all the cameras in her face — but Craig’s is literally THAT SPOT — so we’re not sure why’d she expect any differently. We are glad to see Kim out in these skreets being fancy. She had a number of high profile performances last year so we know the checks are still coming in.

We also have to commend Ms. Kimberly Jones on keeping that bawwwwdy snatched… We’re not going to speculate about any plastic surgery sorcery, but y’all are free to do so. If you think she’s had some adjustments, let us know if you think the work was good or nah? And while we’re talking about Kim keeping her career going — we’re definitely awaiting new music. The Queen Bee’s most recent YouTube activity is her video for “Nasty One.”

Did you hate or love this Caribbean flavored track?

Check out more photos from Lil Kim’s night out in L.A. below