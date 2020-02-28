In Case You Were Curious: Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up” Was Originally About Masturbating, According To Just Blaze

With Joe Budden making his transition from rapper into full time cultural commentator, people really like to bring up (and make fun of) his old hit song, “Pump It Up.” With how often this song comes up in conversation all these years later, though, there’s a big possibility that none of us really know what the lyrics are even about.

During a recent appearance on Full Size Run, Just Blaze dropped a huge bomb on Jump-Off Joe Budden fans everywhere. He revealed that the 2003 song, which he produced for the then-rapper, was originally about masturbation.

Just Blaze tells the hilarious anecdote at the 2:16 mark.

“Do you know the original version of ‘Pump It Up’ was about masturbation? You know how in the second verse he’s like, ‘My jump off doesn’t care if I go out so much. My jump off…’ Originally it was, ‘My hand doesn’t worry if I go out so much. My hand doesn’t worry about… My hand…’ That’s a fun fact.”

Well…makes sense.

Check out the full video down below to hear it straight from Just Blaze’s mouth.