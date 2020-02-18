Boo Boo The Fool Champion: Tahiry Took Pride In Being Joe Budden’s Favorite Ex And Got CLOWNED For It
- By Bossip Staff
Tahiry Is THE Ex
We knew that when Tahiry and Cyn and Joe Budden were going to be on the same show that fireworks would be happening. We just didn’t know it would be like this. We didn’t think these two would be arguing over who is Joe Budden’s MVE – Most Valuable Ex – but here we are. SMH.
Tahiry took to facing up with Cyn to let her know that she was the most valued of Joe’s past baes.
First, does she know she’s speaking to an actual mother of his child? Also, what trophy do you get for being Joe’s best ex? You’re still the ex. What?
Twitter was confused and lashed out with all the jokes at this elite clownery.
