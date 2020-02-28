Preciousness: Savannah James Hooks Up Zhuri’s Hair With Adorable ‘Dos [VIDEO]

Get the bobos ready! People love talking about LeBron James’ hairline but his daughter Zhuri has enough hair for the whole family! LeBron’s adorable daughter and her mom Savannah took to her YouTube channel to share some of the beautiful natural styles that Savannah regularly chooses for Zhuri’s long thick mane.

Check out the video below:

Zhuri is sooooo precious. Which of these styles did you like best? The space buns were super cute but we loved the second style with the front up and the back down in braids. We also love the way Savannah accessorized Zhuri’s space buns. Did you prefer the headband or the bobo hair ties? What are your go-to styles when tackling your kids’ tangles? What about products? How many people understood what Savannah was saying about the LCO method? It stands for liquid, cream, oil — so basically as Savannah was explaining they use the refresher spray (liquid), followed by a cream leave in and then a hair oil for the best manageability. It’s a great guide for any parent who is initially intimidated about doing their child’s hair. Once you have tackled detangling it gets much more manageable.

We can’t wait for Zhuri’s next video. What do you think she’ll get into next?