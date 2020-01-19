Absolutely Precious: Zhuri James Makes No-Bake Snacks With Her Daddy Lebron [Video]

Zhuri James Makes No-Bake Snacks With Daddy Lebron

Last Christmas LeBron James gifted his daughter Zhuri James with permission to create what every kid in 2020 dreams of, a Youtube channel.

Since her 2016 post-game press conference cuteness a few years ago, fans have been wanting to see more, but as a truly good parent, Lebron waited–presumably because she’s so young. But now, it’s time to give Ryan’s Toy Review some full-court pressure from the James family.

Zhuri’s absolutely adorable new Youtube channel features videos of the toddler sharing recipes, hanging out with friends, and just doing what kids do. In her latest upload LeBron joins his baby girl for some quality time in the kitchen, making some healthy snacks.

In the video Zhuri and LeBron show the Internet how to make their no-bake snack recipe, peanut butter power balls. One month on Youtube and she already leaking the family recipes, we have no choice but to subscribe and to stan.

You can check out the overload of cuteness down below.