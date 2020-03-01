CTE Is Real: Former NFL Player Declares Trump The First Black President

According to the Washington Times, former NFL safety Jack Brewer called President Trump the “first black president” at a round table discussion with black supporters.

Trump led a discussion in the White House Cabinet Room filled with leaders from the black community, including Mr. Brewer, Diamond and Silk, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King.

African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Photo by ⁦⁦@LeahMillis⁩ pic.twitter.com/1VNSmZEnbe — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) February 28, 2020

They were in an intense and heated discussion about issues afflicting the African American community and more specifically, Trump’s accomplishments on prison reform.

That’s when the former Vikings player-turned-ordained minister said:

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I’m not a Democrat now,You’ve changed me. You touched me. And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me. And every time I go into those prisons and I ask my guys how many of them had their sentences reduced and they raise their hands, I know I’m doing God’s work and I thank you for that.”

Mr. Brewer stated that he had one more thing to say.

“I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man, you’re the first black president…”

The comment caused the other people in the room to applaud. Trump chuckled and said “Thank you.”

Jack Brewer to President Trump: "You're the first black president." https://t.co/MI2zqVbxXq pic.twitter.com/WBgNWjtL5u — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2020

