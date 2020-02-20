Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The Nevada Democratic Debate
#AnyoneButTrump: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The Nevada Democratic Debate
- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously Petty Nevada Dem Debate Tweets
Last night’s extra spicy Democratic debate in Nevada was a delicious MESS FEST where everyone pretty much just beat up shady Billionaire Mike Bloomberg the entire time.
Oh yes, it was LIT with chest-punching “Oooh!” moments courtesy of Elizabeth Warren who took home the W with a flurry of body blows that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the Nevada Democratic debate on the flip.
