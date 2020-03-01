Coronavirus: Health Officials Have Confirmed The First U.S. Death From The Virus

According to CNN, a person in Washington state has reportedly died from coronavirus.

Donald Trump confirmed the fatality marking it as the first reported death from the virus in the United States. The patient who died from the virus was reportedly a man in his 50s with previous underlying medical conditions.

Vice President Pence, who has been put in charge of the country’s coronavirus response, announced that the U.S. would elevate an advisory to Americans to not travel to highly affected parts of Italy and South Korea and announced an expansion to the already existing travel restrictions on Iran.

Well since the beginning of the month, the State Department has strongly advised U.S. citizens not to travel to China where the outbreak originally started. Most of the U.S. cases involved people who had traveled to China or abroad to countries surrounding heavily infected areas.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also confirmed the first possible outbreak in a nursing facility, which so happens to also be in Washington state. This is however unrelated to the patient who reportedly died.