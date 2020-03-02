Lamb Fam: JoJo Finally Meets Her Idol Mariah Carey And Has Her Chance To Harmonize

Over the weekend Warner Music artist JoJo met her idol Mariah Carey, who she called the “reason” she sings. The singers met backstage at Mariah’s Last Vegas residency and JoJo posted footage of her and a group of others singing backgrounds for Mariah. Check it out below:

Her caption really captures how much Mariah and her music have meant to Jojo:

typing this from beyond the grave, please bear with me. @mariahcarey is my idol. the reason I sing. listening to her- I’m STILL learning and will forever be a student. Last night I had the honor of experiencing firsthand the generosity, graciousness, and beauty inside and out this woman possesses. Not only is her Vegas residency nonstop AMAZING- spending time with the queen backstage was everything I could have hoped for. As you can see, I am fully on cloud 9. Really soaking in this MOMENT. MC, not only is your voice from out or this world, but you are one of the greatest songwriters of all time. I aspire to have the longevity you have. And to make other singers who are coming up after me feel the way you made me feel last night. Thank you. I respect you. And I love you.

Forever your lamb,

Jo 🍀🦋

Pretty incredible right? And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better — Mariah responded to Jojo’s post!

I’m so happy I got to finally meet you last night. You’re such a talented, beautiful person and we absolutely loved having you. Thank you for everything, this means so much to me! ❤MC

Can you imagine? Meeting your idol and having them tell you that they think you’re talented and incredible too?

If you could meet anyone you’ve idolized — who would it be and what would you want to do with them?