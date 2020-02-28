Yikes: Amber Rose Is Getting Destroyed For This “Ignorant” Caption For Her Picture With Mariah Carey

Amber Rose is not one to shy away from her identity at all. She is unapologetically herself even if that gets her in trouble. In the above pic with Mariah Carey, Rose did just that again. She posted a pic with the legend and had this to say:

“When you’re both light skinned, bright skinned multiracial goddesses but one is talented and the other one is a hoe 😍 @mariahcarey Love you MiMi! Last night was Amazing!”

Rose loves calling herself a h*e to reclaim the meaning behind the word and empower. We get that. That’s not the issue. The issue here is the self-description as “light skinned” and “goddesses” put together. Amber Rose has been accused of colorism and, at the very least, highlighting her light skin as some sort of great achievement.

…what was the reason for that first part? pic.twitter.com/3y4OtjhtY9 — Mrs. Lakeith Stanfield (@___inCANdescent) February 27, 2020

This pic is absolutely a continuation of that and another reason she is getting dragged to hell. You hate to see it…