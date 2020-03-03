Buckle Up: The First Look At Lil Boosie’s Upcoming Show ‘Badazz Boosie’ Has Arrived [Video]

The First Look At Lil Boosie’s Upcoming Show Badazz Boosie

Some people just have the kind of personality that’s made for TV. Whether or not you agree with his every move, Lil Boosie is just one of those people. Thanks to a new partnership between HotNewHipHop & The For Us By Us Network, fans will now get to see some reality TV-style content curated by Boosie himself.

The first series slated under the partnership is Badazz Boosie, starring the rap icon and personality. Produced by Boosie, Rush, Sasha Delvalle, and Brian Jones and set at Boosie’s estate in Atlanta, the show will give fans behind the scenes looks at his eccentric personality along with his day-to-day family life.

In a preview, Boosie is on the hunt for Mrs. Badazz and still has his sights set on Rihanna.

Take a look at his lust for Rih and stay tuned as the official date for the series is set to be announced soon.