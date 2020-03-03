Who Else Agrees? Apryl Jones Says She Will “Always Be Single”…Even When She’s In A Relationship!

For the folks wondering if Apryl Jones is off the market or not after confirming her last relationship fizzled, she says she will ALWAYS be single.

While on her IG live, Apryl got bombarded with questions about dating Fizz, anyone new or if she was just chilling at the moment. The “Love & Hip Hop Hollyweird” star wants folks to just stop asking her about her love life and to assume she’s single forever unless she announces that she’s married.

Simple enough, right?

“I will always be single, even in a relationship. You wanna know why? Until this motherf*cking ring is on this finger, I’m single as f*ck! I really believe that.”

Do you agree with Apryl Jones’ philosophy on keeping it single until marriage?