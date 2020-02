Bo$$ing Up: Apryl Jones Reveals She’ll Be Opening Her Own Medical Practice

is venturing into her own medical business. The “Love and Hip Hop” star has a Bachelor’s degree in Radiation Science and worked at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago at one time. Now, she’s planning to use her talent towards her own vision. She’s announced to Instragam that she will be servicing women who need affordable sonograms.

I am so excited to be doing something that I love so much! There are so many people who especially in LA that don’t have the proper care/insurance that I want to help.

If you need ultrasounds done during your pregnancy please reach out to the booking email address in my bio to discuss your options with me. We take all people but it’s my goal to help those that are underprivileged, and those that lack insurance