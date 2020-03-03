Amara La Negra Dumps Emjay
Breakups: Amara La Negra Dumps BF Emjay For Being A Broke, Non-Working, Wannabe House Husband
Welp, people split for their various reasons and last night on “Love & Hip Hop Miami”, Amara La Negra had her reasons to call it quits with boyfriend Emjay — and she did so, dramatically.
Amara’s decision came after meeting up with Emjay’s ex-girlfriend Annie. During the conversation, Annie described Emjay as being someone who was lazy and willing to live off his girlfriend forever. He does so convincingly, Annie says by buttering women up.
Whatever Annie had to say struck a nerve with Amara because she has apparently been taking care of Emjay throughout their relationship. This is particularly devastating to Amara because her mom depends on her and Emjay has been fumbling opportunities for her along the way.
Here’s the clip of Amara and Emjay’s emotional breakup conversation. Is she wrong?
Amara let fans know she was ok letting her ex-bf go and that she plans on keeping herself a priority in her life. Good for her!
View this post on Instagram
I refuse to let anything bring me down! I have so many things to be grateful for including all the people that love me and support me and I have so many big moves I’m doing this year! I’m focused and determined! On My priorities and my purpose! Everything shall pass and this will only be a memory and learning experience in every aspect! No matter what you do in life people always have something to say! And they will judge you without knowing the true story… Photography: @joyannepanton
