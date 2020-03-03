Breakups: Amara La Negra Dumps BF Emjay For Being A Broke, Non-Working, Wannabe House Husband

Welp, people split for their various reasons and last night on “Love & Hip Hop Miami”, Amara La Negra had her reasons to call it quits with boyfriend Emjay — and she did so, dramatically.

Amara’s decision came after meeting up with Emjay’s ex-girlfriend Annie. During the conversation, Annie described Emjay as being someone who was lazy and willing to live off his girlfriend forever. He does so convincingly, Annie says by buttering women up.

Whatever Annie had to say struck a nerve with Amara because she has apparently been taking care of Emjay throughout their relationship. This is particularly devastating to Amara because her mom depends on her and Emjay has been fumbling opportunities for her along the way.

Here’s the clip of Amara and Emjay’s emotional breakup conversation. Is she wrong?

Amara let fans know she was ok letting her ex-bf go and that she plans on keeping herself a priority in her life. Good for her!