#LHHMIA: Amara La Negra’s Scammy Bae Is Getting Her Whole Relationship Dragged To Hell

- By Bossip Staff
Klarna STYLE360 Hosts Andy Hilfiger Presents Artistix By Greg Polisseni Presentation/See & Shop

Source: Thomas Concordia / Getty

If you’ve been following Love & Hip-Hop: Miami then you know that Amara La Negra is knee-deep in a relationship that has people skeptical as hell. That’s right: she is once again in the middle of some questionable relationship decisions. This time, it’s this EmJay character and his shady behaviors.

What shade behaviors, you say?

Well, he wants to manage Amara. He’s okay crashing at her and her momma’s place. He seems very concerned with her money. He doesn’t really seem to have much to offer. The entire internet is side-eyeing their relationship and dropping ALL the jokes. Poor Amara.

Peep the funniest, shadiest reactions.

