Davido Unveils His Bride In Candomble Carnival Inspired Visuals For “1MILLI” [VIDEO]

We love us some Afrobeats and one of our favorite artists is definitely Davido. Just today, Davido dropped a stunning companion video to the stand-out track “1MILLI” from his sophomore album ‘A Good Time’. Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the visual is directed by Director K Check it out below:

Inspired by the Candomble carnival in Brazil, 1MILLI features beautiful, vibrant scenes of Davido arriving for his own traditional African wedding flanked by hundreds of women who lead him to his bride. The visual arrives on the heels of ‘A Good Time Tour’ which has already seen Davido with his band ‘The Compozers’ perform many sold-out dates across America and Canada – find remaining tickets and details HERE.

What did you think of the video? We love that it was shot in Nigeria but inspired by the Candomble carnival in Brazil. The diaspora is so full of beauty and culture — we love that Davido embraces that with his music and his visuals. If y’all have never been to a Davido show we highly recommend!

Who are some of your favorite global artists? Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid are definitely at the top of our list, but you can never go wrong with some classic Fela Kuti. If y’all haven’t been listening to these artists before — it’s never too late to start! We promise your ears will thank you.