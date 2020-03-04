BlackWomenWeLove Tiffany Haddish Is Our #WCW

We ready—to celebrate Tiffany Haddish. If you’ve been watching our Twitter and Instagram as you should then you’ve seen our #BlackWomenWeLove series for Women’s History Month. All throughout March BOSSIP’s celebrating melanin magic across the board, from the black women who keep us laughing to our ferocious faves telling the truth on TV.

Today, we’re highlighting our “Last Black Unicorn” one, Ms. Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany Sarac Haddish hails from South Central L.A. and as a burgeoning comedienne, she hustled even to the point of homelessness while trying to break into the comedy scene. Tiffany credits Kevin Hart with helping her get on her feet, at one point giving her $300 so she could stay in a motel and encouraging her to write a list of goals. The goal list paid off and her first big break was on comedy competition Bill Bellamy’s “Who’s Got Jokes?”

Later she’d star in 2016’s “Keanu”, before getting intro’d to all of America in Will Packer’s “Girls Trip.” Tiffany’s role as the Flossy Posse’s rambunctious party animal Dina who was alwaaays ready for a turn-up helped the film bring in $115.2 million in the United States and Canada. “Girls Trip” skyrocketed Tiffany’s career and she hasn’t looked back since.

Her acting credits include;

Nobody’s Fool

The Oath

The Kitchen

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Like A Boss

She’s won two NAACP Image Awards, a BET Award and a Primetime EMMY for Outstanding Guest Actress – Comedy Series. She’s also living her best life (reportedly with Common) and recently held a ritzy Bat Mitzvah to honor her Jewish heritage.

Happy Women’s History Month, Tiffany Haddish! You’re one of the #BossipWomenWeLove!