Baby Bumping Milan Harris Dances To 7/11

Smack It, Smack It: Meek Mill’s Baby Mama Milan Harris Twerks To Beyonce [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

2019 BET Experience - BET Her Presents Fashion & Beauty - Day 1

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Pregnancy is a fun time and Meek Mill’s girlfriend gets it! Milan Harris, currently carrying around a gut full of the Philly rapper, is full of energy. She shared a super quick clip of herself and two friends getting loose while she stuffed her pregnant belly in one of her custom bodysuits.

The fashion designer shared a clip on social media of her dancing to Beyonce’s “7/11” tune. Maybe this will get baby Meek out sooner!

 Love being around my friends and just enjoying the moments…..
Ps: I always want to dance. I hope my baby is a dancing machine so we can get the parties started together lol

Are YOU feeling her dance moves?

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.