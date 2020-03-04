Baby Bumping Milan Harris Dances To 7/11
Smack It, Smack It: Meek Mill’s Baby Mama Milan Harris Twerks To Beyonce [Video]
Pregnancy is a fun time and Meek Mill’s girlfriend gets it! Milan Harris, currently carrying around a gut full of the Philly rapper, is full of energy. She shared a super quick clip of herself and two friends getting loose while she stuffed her pregnant belly in one of her custom bodysuits.
The fashion designer shared a clip on social media of her dancing to Beyonce’s “7/11” tune. Maybe this will get baby Meek out sooner!
Love being around my friends and just enjoying the moments…..
Ps: I always want to dance. I hope my baby is a dancing machine so we can get the parties started together lol
If you're pregnant download these pregnancy apps: the Bump, what to expect, Pregnancy + & BabyList. They're my fave apps. I look at them everyday and learn so much
Are YOU feeling her dance moves?
