Gut Full Of Meek Mill: Milan Harris Reacts Classily To Her Baby Daddy iBeefing With Ex-GF Nicki Minaj
Meek Mill’s Girlfriend Sends A Message After His Twitter Argument With Nicki
In case you were wondering how Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend felt about his nasty twitter quarrel with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj yesterday, she’s sent a general message via Instagram.
Milan Harris, currently in a relationship with the Philly rapper, caught strays from fans when her baby daddy went in twitter defense mode after being called abusive by Nicki Minaj. Meek, who has been shy about admitting he’s in a relationship with Milan up until yesterday, only mentioned their courtship after Nicki fans dragged him for being supposedly disrespectful to his new relationship by beefing online.
Amid the tweet-storm, Meek wrote and then deleted,
My drug of choice is GROWTH…and man it’s some powerful sh*t
Growth is the key! Does that mean her former self would’ve jumped in the beef???
What do YOU think of all of this? More of what folks thought Milan felt on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.