Peter Pervert: Virginia Woman Says Driver Dressed As Spider-Man Exposed His Dirty Lil’ Web-Slinger At Red Light

The neighborhood Spider-Man that patrols Manassas, Virginia is far less friendly and way more freaky than the one from Queens.

According to Fox5DC, a woman reported to police that she was sexually harassed by a motorist who is clearly a huge fan of Stan Lee’s main man.

An unidentified 44-year-old woman tells authorities that while she was waiting at a red light on Sudley Road and Bulloch Drive last Friday when the man in the car next to her made an “obscene gesture”. The police report states that the man then rolled down his window and exposed his genitals to the woman before fleeing the scene.

In the car, not by web.

There has been no further contact between the two.

People are f***in’ weird. Hopefully, they catch this creep and put his ass in jail.