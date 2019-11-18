Jesus Take The Wheel: Dad Arrested After 5-Year-Old Brings Cocaine To School That Makes Him ‘Feel Like Spider-Man’

Man Arrested After His Son Brings Cocaine To School

A man in Holyoke, Massachusetts by the name of Benny Garcia was arrested on Thursday when his 5-year-old son brought a packet of white powder to his school. According to reports from NBC News, the toddler told his teacher that when he ingests the substance–which is suspected to be either cocaine or heroin, it makes him “feel like Spider-Man.”

Because of this alarming confession from the child, the Lawrence Elementary School teacher notified the school principal of the incident and police were contacted immediately.

When authorities arrived at his father’s apartment that same day, 38 small bags believed to contain cocaine were discovered, along with 170 bags of heroin–some of which were stamped with the Spider-Man logo, which is similar to the packet that his 5-year-old brought to school with him.

According to prosecutors, Garcia’s son claims to have found the packet in the living room of his apartment. The young child was sent to the hospital after showing the drug to his teacher, and luckily, authorities don’t believe the boy took any of the cocaine inside the packet that he brought to school.

The toddler and another infant child who was also living in Benny Garcia’s residence with their mother have been taken to the Department of Children and Family Services. Garcia was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant related to a drug case stemming from October 2018. He plead not guilty on multiple drug charges and will be held without bail as he awaits his hearing on November 20.