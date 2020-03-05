Family Man: Young Dolph Says He’s Done Making Music So He Can Spend More Time With His Kids

There’s a chance Young Dolph may never release music again, but his reason for it is as respectable as it gets.

The Memphis native took to social media earlier this week to announce the possibility of retirement, posting an Instagram story that explained he was thinking about quitting the rap game so he can spend more time with his family.

“Highly considering quitting music because I really wanna be with my kids 24/7,” he wrote on top of a black screen.

Of course, that post could have just been a spur-of-the-moment thought with no real consideration of never making music again–But unfortunately for any Dolph fans, he doubled down on his post and confirmed his desire to quit his music career to Complex.

When the publication reached out to the rapper for comment, he replied, “I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son.”

Ironically enough, this retirement announcement comes on the same day he dropped the music video for “1 Hell of a Life” with Key Glock. Plus, the pair is currently on the road for their No Rules U.S. Tour, so it certainly doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down anytime soon–but right now, we’ll just have to take his word for it.

Hopefully Young Dolph finds a way to balance his career and family life so everyone can be happy.