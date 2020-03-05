Accountability, Is That You? 2 Chicago Cops Stripped Of Gun And Badge After Shooting Unarmed Man, Investigation Pending

Two Chicago police officers are being held responsible for the shooting of an unarmed man and we are firmly convinced that there is a HUGE Frosty The Snowman being built in Hell right now.

According to NYDailyNews the two cops are seen in a viral video wrestling with a man inside the Grand Red Line train stop. When the man broke free from them and began up the escalator you can hear several gunshots being fired.

The interim police superintendent Charlie Beck was advised to strip the two trigger happy boys in blue by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. He didn’t buck that recommendation.

“As a result of the Superintendent’s review of the incident, both of the involved officers have been relieved of their police powers pending the outcome of the external reviews into this matter,” police spokesman Thomas Ahern said in a statement.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked about the shooting and described the video as “extremely disturbing”.

It is reported that in one clip you can audibly hear one officer yell “stop resisting” then “shoot him”.

F**k 12.