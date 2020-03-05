UKKK: White University Of Kentucky Fan Caught On Camera Calling Tennessee Fan “Ni**er A$$”

College athletics is supposed to be about “the love of the game” but there was no love in the building whatsoever when the Kentucky Wildcats played the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

According to Bleacher Report, a UK fan was leaving the game as her team was getting their a$$ kicked. Upon her exit she was heckled, good-naturedly, by a Black Tennessee fan.

That’s when THIS happened…

Aye why was she soo mad to the point she had to use racial slurs? @KentuckyMBB @UKAthletics @espn This is what Kentucky stands for? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/10BBaB7pub — E. Willy™️ (@Ewilly27) March 4, 2020

Yes, you heard that correctly. The salty soup cookie called that man a “ni**er” to his face and walked away unscathed, or so she thought. The video of the racist attack went viral than a muthaf***a and once it was posted by LEX18, the woman, Ashley Lyles, came forward to identify herself and “apologize”.

“My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed,” writes Lyles, “My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward.”

Bish, please. You said what you meant and we all saw it. We hope you break your pinky toe on the edge of the bed.