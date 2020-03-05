ZOINKS! The New “SCOOB!” Trailer Is A Wacky Love Letter To Hanna-Barbera’s Golden Era

Everybody loves Scooby Doo who’s finally starring in his first full-length animated adventure that tells the never-before-told story of his origins and the greatest mystery in Mystery Inc. history. Peep the nostalgic trailer below:

In the trailer, we learn how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world.

As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

“SCOOB!” stars Will Forte as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman; Simon Cowell as himself; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

“SCOOB!” hits theaters May 15!