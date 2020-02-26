Octavia Spencer Shines As Millionaire Hair Empress Madam C.J. Walker In Majestic “Self Made” Trailer

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer stars as trailblazing haircare entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker–America’s first female self-made millionaire–in this 4-part limited Netflix series that explores the life and times of the beloved cultural icon who overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare.

Peep the majestic trailer below:

The highly anticipated series also stars Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany

Haddish as her daughter Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as Walker’s business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

“Self Made” premieres March 20th on Netflix!