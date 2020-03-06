Rest In Power: Pop Smoke’s Funeral Procession Was A Luxurious Versace-Clad Celebration Of Life [Video]

Pop Smoke was laid to rest yesterday and before he was interred his body was paraded through the beloved streets of Brooklyn.

According to TMZ Pop Smoke fans in Canarsie were treated to a procession that featured a horse-drawn buggy carrying a glass-encased casket containing the rapper’s body.

Despite the tragedy of his murder, Pop’s fans were jubilant and boisterous with love for Mr. “Dior”.

That Versace-wrapped Lambo you saw was 50 Cent’s but it doesn’t appear that he was the driver at the time.

Rest well, young man.