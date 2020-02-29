SMH: Pop Smoke’s Murder Investigation Not Going Well As Police Are Having Serious Witness Trouble

Pop Smoke’s shocking murder still remains a mystery to his family, friend, and most importantly the police.

According to TMZ, authorities are having big struggles trying to find out who and why 4 men entered Pop Smoke’s Los Angeles home to kill him. The biggest problem is the witnesses.

Some folks have come forward to tell tales that are easily disprovable but the other major problem is that many people close to Pop are operating under a strict “stop snitchin'” mantra and refuse to speak to detectives. Also, no one was around when Pop was murdered so there are no “neutral witnesses”.

Even investigation into all the videos and social media posts have lead to nothing that is substantial to this case specifically.

It’s reported that LA cops are spending a lot of time tracking down people in Pop’s hometown of NYC, but nothing has lead to a break in the case thus far.

Somebody somewhere knows something, it’s just a matter of whether or not they will agree to cooperate. We shall see.