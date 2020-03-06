"Life After Lockup's" Brittany Threatens To Leave Marcelino Over His Lies

“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Brittany Demands The Truth From Marcelino [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! A brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure in the meantime. This clip picks up where we left off last week with Brittany confronting Marcelino after catching him lying about where he’s been. Check it out below:

Would you believe him if you were Brittany?

Here’s more about what to expect from the episode:

Sarah reveals a shocking truth. Maria grills Michael. Lacey acts out behind Shane’s back. Brittany confronts Marcelino about his lies. Clint’s mom forces him to make a difficult decision about Tracie. Tony gives Angela a surprising ultimatum.

“THE WIFE, THE GIRLFRIEND & THE SIDE CHICK” – Airs Friday, March 6 at 9/8c on WeTV. Will you be watching?

