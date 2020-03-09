Judge Lynn Toler Departs Divorce Court

Judge Lynn Toler Departs ‘Divorce Court’, Judge Faith Jenkins To Replace Her

It’s a wrap after over a decade for a respected judge with a television show. Judge Lynn Toler has announced her departure from “Divorce Court after 13 years on the bench.

“I couldn’t wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me,” said Judge Lynn on social media. “I’ve left Divorce Court, we parted ways. I had 13 great years. It was time to move on,” she added.

She also urged fans to five her replacement Judge Faith Jenkins a chance.

“There was a lot of consternation and people got cranky because people don’t like new things,” she said. “But I’m saying give her a chance, because she’s really good at what she does. She’s going to be different, she’s going to be good.”

“I remember when I took over for Judge Mablean. There was a lot of consternation and people got cranky because people don’t like new things. But I’m saying give her a chance, because she’s really good at what she does. She’s going to be different, she’s going to be good.”

Divorce Court is one of the longest-running syndicated programs in television history, it’s been on the air since 1957. Judge Lynn was brought onboard in 2006.

