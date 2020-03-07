A Lil’ Positivity: LeBron James’ 2020 All-Star Game Jersey Auctioned Off For Record $630K To Kobe Bryant Charities

LeBron James’ 2020 All-Star Game Jersey Sells For Record $630K

According to CBS Sports, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James just broke another monumental record off the court.

His game-worn jersey from the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago recently sold for a reported $630,000 through NBA Auctions. Making it the highest price ever paid for a modern NBA jersey. The jersey had a grand total of 231 bids, with bid increments of $20 during the auction.

The money from the jersey sale is going to be donated to the “Mamba On Three Fund” and the “Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation”, both of which are connected to the late-great Kobe Bryant.

The blue No. 2 Team LeBron jersey in itself was a way for James to pay homage to Gianna Bryant, who also died along with him in the helicopter crash. She wore the No. 2 while playing basketball. Every player on James’ team wore the number to pay homage to GiGi as well while Team Giannis rocked “24”

James would go on to put up 23 points as he led his Team LeBron in the 157-153 thrilling All-Star win over the opposing Team Giannis.

Its great to see the NBA still giving back and paying respects to the Legacy of Kobe Bryant.