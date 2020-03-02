No Holding Back: LeBron James Tells Critics Of His Mentorship Skills To “Kiss His A**”

LeBron James Tells Critics Of His Mentorship Skills To “Kiss His A**”

LeBron James is without a doubt the most talked about and critiqued basketball player on the face of the earth. If you’ve ever watched Skip Bayless on TV, ever since LeBron’s pro debut, he’s always taken every chance possible to bash James no matter what he does.

Last night, the Lakers played the New Orlean Pelicans. The Pelicans hold what is arguably the most hyped player since LeBron on their roaster, Zion Williamson. After Los Angeles’ win over the Pelicans, LeBron went straight for Zion to have a conversation with the young rising star.

LeBron and Zion postgame. Much respect ✊ pic.twitter.com/dgR55K82bD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2020

As soon as LeBron started his postgame interviews, everyone wanted to know what the pair discussed. At first, James declined to answer the question, saying Zion could tell them if he wants, adding that he doesn’t give the young guys wisdom for publicity.

"The league is in great hands with a guy like Zion, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and the list goes on and on."@KingJames loves seeing the next generation thrive 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/gpFZK78bPU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

Once LBJ got backstage to address the media, the question came up once again, and a conversation started about LeBron imparting his wisdom onto the younger guys sometimes being viewed as weakness, since these are his competitors.

Unsurprisingly, LeBron didn’t hold back letting anyone with an issue know they can “kiss his a**”. Checkout LeBron’s full comment with the context down below.