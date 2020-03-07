SMH: Prosecutors Are Reportedly Dropping Charges Against Mother Who Pushed A Cop When She Saw Her Dead Daughter

Prosecutors Are Reportedly Dropping Charges Against Mom of Slain Girl

According to WGN-TV, prosecutors are reportedly dropping charges against a woman who was arrested at a hospital after screaming when seeing her teenage daughter who was fatally shot in Chicago.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said that it was preparing to dismiss misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting a police officer against Nyisha Beemon who was arrested last month when she allegedly pushed a police officer while officers were trying to clear a hospital emergency room following the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old daughter.

“Until recently, the State’s Attorney was unfamiliar with this matter as the charges — like all misdemeanor offenses — were filed directly by police without our review..Upon reviewing the facts and evidence, we determined the case should not be pursued and are moving to quickly dismiss the charges, so that a grieving mother can mourn the loss of her daughter in peace.”

Jaya Beemon was buying snacks at a South Side convenience store when three people opened fire into the store and killing her and wounding four other=.

A reward of $12,000$ has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooters.