You Sure? Killer Mike Says The Hate Bernie Sanders Gets Is Similar To What Martin Luther King, Jr. Faced Before His Death

Killer Mike Compares Bernie Sanders Hate To Martin Luther King, Jr.’s

According to XXL, Killer Mike is taking his support for Bernie Sanders to another level by trying to point out comparisons in the hate the senator receives to the disdain many had for Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The Atlanta MC took to twitter to confront a Bill & Hillary supporter.

Your tweet better help

Me understand I’m on the correct side of history. Thank U. pic.twitter.com/4mdH0B6ffi — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 7, 2020

After catching peeping the tweet, Killer Mike responded with a screenshot of an article headlined, “Even Though He Is Revered Today, MLK Was Widely Disliked by the American Public When He Was Killed,” which compared the hate for Sanders to the way MLK was also perceived before he was killed.

He naturally explained his reasoning behind the statement.

“One of actually knows and was trained in organizing by the people that organized with King and the SCLC,” he responded. “One of us is on Twitter attempting to advise that trained organizer. Chill and trust me Becuz I’m talking facts not propaganda. Thanks, Bubba.”

Mike has been one of Sanders’ biggest supporters since his 2016 campaign and has recently denied taking any money for his backing.