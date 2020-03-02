Seriously?! Public Enemy Fired Flavor Flav Following Disagreement Over Performing At A Bernie Sanders Rally

Well…that was quick.

Yesterday, we reported that Flavor Flav sent Bernie Sanders a cease and desist over his advertisement of a Public Enemy performance for a recent Los Angeles rally. While Flav wasn’t informed of the performance and seemingly isn’t a fan of Bernie, Chuck D is, and this disagreement led to a lot more than just one show without the reality star present.

Not even a full day after news of Flav’s lawsuit went public, more headlines surfaced announcing that the longtime hypeman had been kicked out of the group completely. “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” they said a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

The statement went on to say that Public Enemy Radio–a Public Enemy offshoot led by Chuck D and featuring DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws–would proceed with their planned performance at Sanders’ rally, and they did exactly that.

Chuck D and Flavor Flav were the two founding members of Public Enemy in 1985, and the group has always been known for its politically-charged lyrics.

On Sunday, Chuck D ripped into his now-former bandmate, saying, “It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders,” which is presumably a joke about the Garth Brooks fans who mixed up the football player and presidential candidate last week. The rapper also said he has decided to throw his support behind Bernie because his “dad passing in 2016 and Granddaughter being born automatically put healthcare and childcare at the top of my brain.”

As of now, Flavor Flav has not publicly acknowledged his letter or dismissal from the group.