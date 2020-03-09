Ya Hate To See It: Justin Bieber Downsizes Comeback Tour & Tries To Blame Coronavirus For Low Ticket Sales

Justin Bieber Downsizes His Comeback Tour While Blaming Coronavirus

Justin Bieber is back in the mix after a half a decade away from the spotlight while he worked on himself.

He released his new album, Changes to a lackluster response last month, despite being one of–if not the–biggest artist in the world at one point in his career. This release ended up giving him his 7th number 1 album, selling 231,000 units the first week, but it wasn’t even the highest-selling album of the year, despite releasing 5 weeks into 2020.

When Justin announced his stadium tour a few weeks back, many saw the writing on the wall as many artists today–even legends–are struggling to pack out arenas. Just as expected, Justin did end up downsizing certain stops on the tour, according to reports from Variety, and even tries to blame the dreaded Coronavirus for the low ticket sales instead of the usual ‘mental health’ line most artists use nowadays.

A source close to the situation tells Variety that the decision to change the venues was “hard,” but it was only made in soft markets where tickets went on sale just days before the coronavirus outbreak. While the perception of the low ticket sales was a concern for Bieber’s team, it is not likely that things will turn around so they decided that this was the best business decision.

Realistically, a lack of commercial success and interest in his new album are more to blame more than the coronavirus in this instance. If you were one of the lucky few who purchased tickets already, check your local venue to see if the show has been moved to a different location. It’s definitely better to move things to a different venue than to cancel all together.