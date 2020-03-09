Spike Lee Addresses Beef With Knicks Owner James Dolan On Instagram
Do The Right Thing: Spike Lee Addresses His Beef With Knicks Owner James Dolan On Instagram
Spike Lee Addresses His Beef With James Dolan On Instagram
Spike Lee has been on a press tour this past week after the New York Knicks disrespected the OG as he pulled up to a recent game, trying to escort him out after using the employee entrance. First Spike went on First Take and broke down the entire issue with host Stephen A Smith. The longtime Knicks fan reveals that he has spent $10 Million dollars on Knicks tickets over the span of 28 years, all while entering Madison Square Garden via the employee entrance with no problems–until this week. Plus, he has continued to support the Knicks as the program continues to reach new lows.
A lot of the time, it seems like Spike is the last Knicks fan left, and now, they are trying to push him out as well. To make matters worse, the Knicks released a statement on the Spike situation, referring to the whole thing as “laughable”.
Last night Spike Lee took to Instagram to address the situation once again for those who may have missed his media stops, reassuring his supporters that he is a Knicks fan for life–because the issue here is between him and James Dolan. You can read Spike’s entire post below as you feel the disappointment from him in every word throughout the post. Hopefully, James Dolan takes this issue seriously and tries to mend his relationship with someone who has always been known as the most famous Knicks fan in the world.
View this post on Instagram
Good Morning Orange And Blue Skies. On Monday,March 2,In Da Year Of Our Lawd ,2020 This Ticket Was Scanned As I Went Through The Employee Entrance On West 33rd Street. I Had Used This Entrance For Over Da Last 30 Years. The Previous Time Was Last Wednesday Afternoon When I Introduced The Hit Broadway Play TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD For A Free Performance To 18,000 New York City Public School Kids. On My Dear Mother’s Grave -Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee, No One From The Garden Had Ever Told Me I Could Not Use The Employee Entrance Until Garden Security Told Me To Get Off The Elevator Once I Had Entered After This Ticket Was Scanned. Believe What You Want-Da Garden Lied On Me. Think About This-All Of A Sudden I’m Gonna Think Up Some Insane BS Like This? After 30 Years,I Just Decided To Blow Up Da Spot? For What? For Publicity?What Am I Promoting? To Put Myself On The Back Pages Of The NY Daily And NY Post? I’ve Been World Wide FAMOUS Since 19 Muthafuckin’ 86.🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪. WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!This Iz Nuthin’ But Da 3 “S” From Da Garden-Shenanigans-Subterfuge And Skullduggery. In Closing I Have But 💜💜💜💜💜 For The Players On Da New York Knickerbockers. Don’t Git It Twisted. This Is Between Me And Dolan,Like Da KnuckleRings Our Brother RADIO RAHEEM Wore In DO THE RIGHT THING-LOVE versus hate.💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿 Orange And Blue Skies Forever👊🏿
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.