Do The Right Thing: Spike Lee Addresses His Beef With Knicks Owner James Dolan On Instagram

Spike Lee Addresses His Beef With James Dolan On Instagram

Spike Lee has been on a press tour this past week after the New York Knicks disrespected the OG as he pulled up to a recent game, trying to escort him out after using the employee entrance. First Spike went on First Take and broke down the entire issue with host Stephen A Smith. The longtime Knicks fan reveals that he has spent $10 Million dollars on Knicks tickets over the span of 28 years, all while entering Madison Square Garden via the employee entrance with no problems–until this week. Plus, he has continued to support the Knicks as the program continues to reach new lows.

A lot of the time, it seems like Spike is the last Knicks fan left, and now, they are trying to push him out as well. To make matters worse, the Knicks released a statement on the Spike situation, referring to the whole thing as “laughable”.

The Knicks issue a statement on the incident with Spike Lee. (via @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/aUz4B04a4C — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2020

Last night Spike Lee took to Instagram to address the situation once again for those who may have missed his media stops, reassuring his supporters that he is a Knicks fan for life–because the issue here is between him and James Dolan. You can read Spike’s entire post below as you feel the disappointment from him in every word throughout the post. Hopefully, James Dolan takes this issue seriously and tries to mend his relationship with someone who has always been known as the most famous Knicks fan in the world.