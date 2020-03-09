This Is AmeriKKKa: Racist Incidents Against Asian Americans Ascend After A$$holes Act Up Over Coronavirus

Coronavirus panic has officially set in and it’s bringing out the racism in LOT of people.

According to MSN, racist incidents against Asian Americans have gone up significantly since COVID-19 entered the national consciousness.

For example, this viral video of an Asian man being sprayed with Febreze aboard a New York City subway.

A racist attacks an Asian commuter on the Subway in New York pic.twitter.com/VYAQzd7wfp — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzDejz) March 6, 2020

This is damn not okay & we must stop it. This is a video of an Asian kid getting assaulted on a Philadelphia subway train this week. I understand #coronavirus #COVID19 came from China, but that gives people 0 excuse for their racist & zenophobic behavior.pic.twitter.com/d7WUYBjTq5 — Eric Quach🧢☎️ (@EricQuachSpeaks) March 6, 2020

It’s the year 2020 and people are as ignorant as they wanna be.

The racism doesn’t just manifest in physical violence, but also in financial violence…

The CDC stated that race does not play a factor in contracting or spreading coronavirus. Despite this, the owner of popular NYC dim sum restaurant Jing Fong said fear of the disease has caused a 50% drop in business and led to a loss of $1.5 million. “They’re just scared to get infected by Chinese people,” Kin Lam told CBS News’ Weijia Jiang. His family has owned Jing Fong for over four decades, but said this was the first scare of its nature to affect business so badly. “When you talk about swine flu and H1N1, we didn’t feel anything at all,” he said.

Ladies and gentlemen, far be it from us to speak on behalf of a whole ass race of people, but we’re almost POSITIVE that Asian people don’t want the coronavirus either.