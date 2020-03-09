Coronavirus leads to increased racist attacks against Asian people
This Is AmeriKKKa: Racist Incidents Against Asian Americans Ascend After A$$holes Act Up Over Coronavirus
Coronavirus panic has officially set in and it’s bringing out the racism in LOT of people.
According to MSN, racist incidents against Asian Americans have gone up significantly since COVID-19 entered the national consciousness.
For example, this viral video of an Asian man being sprayed with Febreze aboard a New York City subway.
It’s the year 2020 and people are as ignorant as they wanna be.
The racism doesn’t just manifest in physical violence, but also in financial violence…
The CDC stated that race does not play a factor in contracting or spreading coronavirus. Despite this, the owner of popular NYC dim sum restaurant Jing Fong said fear of the disease has caused a 50% drop in business and led to a loss of $1.5 million.
“They’re just scared to get infected by Chinese people,” Kin Lam told CBS News’ Weijia Jiang. His family has owned Jing Fong for over four decades, but said this was the first scare of its nature to affect business so badly.
“When you talk about swine flu and H1N1, we didn’t feel anything at all,” he said.
Ladies and gentlemen, far be it from us to speak on behalf of a whole ass race of people, but we’re almost POSITIVE that Asian people don’t want the coronavirus either.
