NOPE: LeBron James Says He Won’t Play If Fans Aren’t Allowed Into Future Games Due To The Coronavirus [Video]

Lebron James Says He Won’t Play If Fans Aren’t Allowed

With the Coronavirus scaring the entire nation, companies are preparing to handle business going forward. Just yesterday in Austin, Texas, officials cancelled this year’s annual SXSW Festival–A festival that is one of the peaks of their tourism revenue and job generators.

After they cancelled, pressure was put on other events that draw large crowds, which is when the NBA spoke on potentially having fan-less games…Which makes absolutely no sense at all, but the show must go on.

After LeBron’s major win over the Bucks, he was asked during his post-game interview his thoughts on the idea and was having no parts of the idea. James made sure to let everyone know he “won’t be playing,” as the reason he even plays in the first place is for his fans.

You can watch LeBron’s full statement down below along with his thoughts on defeating the Bucks, sending the Lakers to the playoffs for the first time in years.