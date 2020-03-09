Do Tell: Harvey Weinstein “Fell” And Hit His Head In Prison, Being Treated For A Concussion

Harvey Weinstein hasn’t been in prison a whole month yet since he was found guilty of sex crimes and he’s already sustained an injury.

According to the DailyMail, the rapist movie producer reportedly fell down and hit his head in his dorm-style jail cell where he is housed with two other men.

Weinstein is set to be sentenced on Wednesday. Interesting timing.

Here’s what Harvey’s rep Juda Engelmayer told PageSix about his condition:

“He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can,” Engelmayer said. “He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it’s going to be a long, uphill battle from here.” “It’s a prison cell,” Engelmayer said. “It has a sink and toilet, all stainless steel and open.”

Weinstein is also not allowed to have his walker in prison. It’s said that he fell Saturday while trying to walk without it.

“He fell on his head and thinks he has a concussion,” Engelmayer said. “His head has been pounding since yesterday.”

Aw, poor thing. Wonder how many more “falls” he’ll suffer in prison?