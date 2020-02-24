Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty

WELP: Disgraced Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty

- By Bossip Staff

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ASSAULT-TRIAL-WEINSTEIN

Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

What about Weinstein? Well, he’s guilty, that’s what.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on 2 charges for his habitually heinous behavior. Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman after a trial where six women testified in graphic detail that he attacked them.
A jury of seven men and five women took five days to reach their verdict against the man whose accusations of sexual misconduct sparked the #MeToo movement.

Still, he may have gotten off easy. CNN reports that a New York jury acquitted the disgraced movie mogul on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

In doing so, jurors also indicated that they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped another victim Annabella Sciorra.

The predatory sexual assault charges were the most severe charges and were punishable by 10 years to life in prison.

CNN has broken down the sentencing guidelines below.

  • 10 years to life in prison for predatory sexual assault;
  • At least five years in prison for rape in the first degree;
  • Probation to four years in prison for rape in the third degree;
  • At least five years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Breaking News, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.