The Secret To Being FINE: Joie Chavis Shares Everything She Eats In A Day [Video]

Your Monday motivation is here! Joie Chavis is sharing with fans everything healthy she consumes in her belly in a day.

We already know Joie is fit and FINE and a lot of the reason she’s so snatched is her diet. In a vlog on her new youtube channel, Joie walks through breakfast, lunch, dinner and even snacks with fans.

For lunch, she shares the ingredients to a super yummy Chinese chicken salad. Red cabbage, chicken, mandarin oranges, cucumber, and more healthy things are tossed in a tasty sesame dressing, she says. Joie reveals that her son, Hendrix, absolutely loves chicken and Belvita biscuits. She says he snacks on healthy bits of chicken all day. Her daughter Shai is a fan too.

Hit play to see what Joie eats all day.