Mary J. Blige’s $60K Rent Dodge Case Dismissed; All Signs Point To Signs Point To Settlement (Exclusive)

A landlord’s case against Mary J. Blige and her ex-spouse Kendu Isaacs that accused them of damaging a Beverly Hills mansion and dodging nearly $60,000 in back rent was thrown out, BOSSIP has learned.

Golden Venus LLC sued both Blige and Isaacs for breach of contract back in September 2018, claiming the pair reneged on an agreement to pay rent, but not allegedly before damaging the place and taking off with audiovisual equipment, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The landlord said Isaacs and Blige caused $16,000 in damages to the mansion, never paid a portion of the rent and that a/v equipment in the home went missing, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

But Blige fired back, saying she already paid Golden Venus a lump sum when left after they both agreed to cancel the rent contract and ink a new deal. Blige said although the settlement sum was less than the amount she owed, it nevertheless meant that the landlord has no standing in pursuing the back rent case.

She said that the landlord would be “unjustly enriched” if the judge forced her to pay any more money.

Blige also said that even if she had damaged items in the mansion, she’s been negatively affected by the case in an equal or greater amount, according to her court docs. She also blamed Golden Venus’ “unlawful or improper conduct” as the reason for the messed up mansion and missing items – but doesn’t spell out how.

However, it appears that both sides have reached a settlement on the case. Late last month, a judge dismissed the case after neither Golden Venus nor Blige showed up for a settlement conference. The case was dismissed without prejudice, so the landlord can sue Blige and Isaacs again for the same issue.