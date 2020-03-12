Infected: Tom Hanks & His Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus While In Australia

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus mayhem is upon us and in full swing. Coachella, Stagecoach, March Madness, and now the NBA’s regular season have all had their individual cancellations due to the deadly virus. Italy has even gone so far as to place the entire country on lockdown and suspended rent and mortgage payments. The US, however, has so far only suspended inbound flights from Europe, while still refusing to test anyone who hasn’t had direct contact with people who have traveled abroad recently.

After all of this hectic news in headlines over the past 24 hours, we now have our first confirmed celebrity case. Tom Hanks took to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce he and his wife Rita Wilson both have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The couple was in Australia when they became ill and got tested, finding out they contracted the illness. Tom said they are taking it day by day for now and seemed fairly optimistic about the future. Our prayers go out to Tom and his wife, hopefully they recover and can make it back home sooner rather than later.

Until then, we will have updates via their son Chet.