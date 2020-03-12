BlackInkCrew’s Young Bae Puts Her Delicious Divorcee Cakes On Display, But Who Is She Dating?

‘Black In Crew’ star Young Bae is SINGLE single. In case you’ve missed her this season, the tattoo artist revealed that she and her ex-husband Rob decided to legally part while the reality show went to hiatus. Bae’s focus has been taking care of Niko, their adorable son and she barely makes time for herself anymore.

In this week’s episode, Bae expressed how she felt about not feeling like herself since raising her son alone. This makes it hard for her to care for anyone else since she doesn’t even have time for self-care. It sounds like the typical single mother with young children struggles.

Contrary to what Bae is spitting on TV, her Instagram image is popping. Either she finally found that balance she says she’s been searching for, or she’s been getting lots of help!

Bae looks so good and carefree that folks in her comments think she’s actually dating someone who works in her shop! Hit the flip to see who they think it is.